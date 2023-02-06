Night Court Sneak Peek: Dan Pushes Abby to Get Angry For Once

Night Court‘s Abby is just about the nicest judge we’ve ever met — but we’re about to learn she does have some things to vent about after all.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), with Dan encouraging the sunny Abby to get in touch with her anger: “You’re allowed to be mad.” Abby would rather “put positive energy out there,” she says, but she admits “it is hard to be positive all the time.” In fact, her move to the big city and new job as night court judge have “been a little harder than I thought.”

Dan keeps pushing Abby, telling her to give voice to her frustrations. She resists at first, but then she suddenly explodes, going off on a loud and furious rant about how “nothing is going how I planned.” She even complains about not being to unsubscribe from email lists — which, relatable!

The new Night Court — which stars Melissa Rauch as Abby, the daughter of the original series’ Harry Stone — has been a breakout hit for NBC, debuting last month to 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, making it the most-watched and highest-rated (regularly scheduled) premiere of this broadcast TV season. John Larroquette reprises his role as attorney Dan Fielding, who now serves as the night court’s public defender.

And if you like what you’re seeing from the new Night Court, there’s more to come: NBC has already renewed it for Season 2.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at this week’s Night Court, and give us your verdict on the season so far in the comments.