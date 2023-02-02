Night Court Renewed for Season 2

Night Court will be adding more cases to its docket: NBC has renewed the sequel series for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

“It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing,” NBC’s president of scripted content Lisa Katz said in a statement. “A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family.”

The continuation of the 1984-92 courtroom comedy stars Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) as Judge Abby Stone, who presides over the same New York City night court as her late father Harry Stone (played on the original series by Harry Anderson, who died in 2018). John Larroquette reprises his role as attorney Dan Fielding, who now serves as the night court’s public defender. The supporting cast includes India de Beaufort as prosecutor Olivia, Kapil Talwakar as clerk Neil and Lacretta as bailiff Gurgs.

Rauch also serves as an executive producer on the series, along with Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), who writes the series as well.

A self-starter on Tuesday nights, Night Court debuted last month to 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, making it the most-watched and highest-rated (regularly scheduled) premiere of this broadcast TV season. Further, it was the No. 1 comedy premiere of the 2022-23 season on broadcast or cable, and it drew the largest audience for any comedy premiere since ABC’s The Conners in fall 2018.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you happy to spend more time in Night Court? Drop your thoughts on the series so far in the comments.