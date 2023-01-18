Ratings: Night Court Revival Opens Big, Dominates Tuesday in Debut

Let me be the only person on the Internet to say, “The verdict is in” — NBC’s Night Court revival is looking like a hit. Renew/Cancel Forecast

With CBS’ well-watched FBIs in rerun mode tis week, NBC’s sitcom “new-boot” (as co-lead/EP Melissa Rauch likes to call it) debuted on Tuesday night — as a self-starter, mind you — to 7.4 million total viewers and a nearly-unheard-of-these-days 1.0 demo rating. A second installment then drew 6.8 mil and a 0.9. I’m looking into superlatives, but that has to be one of NBC’s most-watched non-sports things in a minute.

UPDATE: Night Court now stands the No. 1 broadcast premiere of the 2022-23 season in both the 18-49 demo and in total viewers. What’s more, the premiere delivered the highest total audience for any comedy series premiere since ABC’s The Conners in 2018, and the best for an NBC laffer since Will & Grace itself got revived in 2017.

TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B-,” so… we shall see what the future holds!

Leading out of Night Court, New Amsterdam‘s penultimate hour retained 3.4 mil and a 0.4, hitting and matching season highs), though the actual series finale dipped to 2.8 mil/0.3 (and a reader grade of “B”; read post mortem #1 and #2).

Fox’s The Resident wrapped its season (series?) with 2.9 mil and a 0.4, marking one of its better audiences of the season while matching its season high in the demo. TVLine readers gave the finale a rare average grade of “A+”; read post mortem/renewal forecast.

Over on ABC, The Rookie (4.6 mil/0.6) ticked up week-to-week, while the GLAAD Awards-nominated The Rookie: Feds (2.9 mil/0.3) was steady. Will Trent (3.2 mil/0.3) added a few eyeballs in Week 3, while steady n the demo.

NEXT TUESDAY: The Winchesters returns, now at 9 o’clock!

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.