GLAAD Media Awards: Heartstopper, Our Flag Means Death, League of Their Own Among First-Time TV Nominees

Nominees have been announced for this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, which honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby announced the nominees in a “GLAAD Drag Story Time” video that debuted on GLAAD’s YouTube channel (watch at bottom). The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will take place in Los Angeles on March 30, and in New York City on May 13.

Last year’s big TV winners included Pose (in the drama category), Saved by the Bell (comedy), Hacks (new series), It’s a Sin (limited series) and Single All the Way (TV-movie). Scroll down for a list of 2023’s TV nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Derry Girls (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Sort Of (HBO Max)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

Chucky (Syfy)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

P-Valley (Starz)

September Mornings (Prime Video)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Outstanding New TV Series

A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Heartbreak High (Netflix)

High School (Amazon Freevee)

Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Queer as Folk (Peacock)

The Rookie: Feds (ABC)

The Sandman (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Willow (Disney+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

American Horror Story: NYC (FX)

The Ignorant Angels (Hulu)

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

Bargain Block (HGTV)

The Come Up (Freeform)

Family Karma (Bravo)

Generation Drag (Discovery+)

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix)

Mathis Family Matters (E!)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

Southern Hospitality (Bravo)

Trixie Motel (Discovery+)

We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program – Competition

The Big Brunch (HBO Max)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Upcycle Nation (Fuse)

The Voice (NBC)

Worst Cooks in America (Food Network)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Adoptasaurus Rex,” Dino Ranch (Disney Junior)

“Family Picnic,” Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Firebuds (Disney Junior)

“The Mint Gala” Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Netflix)

Pinecone & Pony (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Animated

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

Battle Kitty (Netflix)

Big Nate (Nickelodeon)

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

The Dragon Prince (Netflix)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

First Day (Hulu)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Monster High: The Movie (Nickelodeon, Paramount+)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Netflix)

Trevor: The Musical (Disney+)

Zombies 3 (Disney+)

Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV

Anything’s Possible (Prime Video)

B-Boy Blues (BET+)

A Christmas to Treasure (Lifetime)

Crush (Hulu)

Do Revenge (Netflix)

The Fallout (HBO Max)

Fire Island (Hulu)

The Holiday Sitter (Hallmark)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Wildhood (Hulu)

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

A Man Called Otto (Sony Pictures)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Bros (Universal Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Lightyear (Pixar)

Nope (Universal Pictures)

Scream (Paramount Pictures)

Spoiler Alert (Focus Features)

Strange World (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

Anaïs in Love (Magnolia Pictures)

Benediction (Roadside Attractions)

Death and Bowling (Wolfe Releasing)

Firebird (Roadside Attractions)

Girl Picture (Strand Releasing)

The Inspection (A24)

My Policeman (Prime Video)

Neptune Frost (Kino Lorber)

The Swimmer (Strand Releasing)

Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (HBO)

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

The Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)

Mama’s Boy (HBO)

Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back (STARZ)

Mormon No More (Hulu)

Queer for Fear (Shudder)

Sirens (Oscilloscope)

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (Netflix)

