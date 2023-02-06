Ratings: Grammy Awards Audience Surges 30% to Hit a 3-Year High

The tune CBS is singing today is a happy one, given the early numbers for its Sunday-night telecast of the 65th Grammy Awards. Grammys Winners List!

This year’s Trevor Noah-hosted Grammys drew 12.4 million total viewers, up 30 percent from last year to mark the ceremony’s largest audience since January 2020, its last pre-pandemic outing.

Similarly, the Grammys reached its largest live-streaming audience in history across Paramount+ and other CBS platforms, up 33 percent from last year in all measures.

Among the kudoscast’s many highlights, Beyoncé — who was late arriving at the Crypto.com Arena, due to traffic! — made it to the ceremony in time to accept her record-shattering 32nd trophy. And with that, she becomes the most awarded musician in the Grammys’ 64-year history.

This year’s Grammys telecast also honored 50 Years of Hip-Hop with an all-star medley (find clips here) featuring Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel and Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, The Lox, Method Man, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rahiem, Rakim, The Roots, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.

