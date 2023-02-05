Beyoncé Breaks Record for Most Grammy Wins Ever — Watch Her History-Making Speech

L.A. traffic be damned: Beyoncé, who was late to the 2023 Grammys due to gridlock outside Crypto.com Arena, arrived to the ceremony in time to accept her record-shattering 32nd trophy. With this win (her fourth of the night so far), she becomes the most awarded musician in the Grammys’ 64-year history.

The previous record holder was conductor Georg Solti.

The history-making victory was for best dance/electronic album for Renaissance.

In her acceptance speech, Beyonce thanked God, her Uncle Johnny “who is… here in spirit,” her parents “for loving me and pushing me,” her “beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching” and “the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre.”

James Corden just said, “we are witnessing history” and Beyoncé got up like they talking about me😭. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/4ZS0AWS9ZK — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) February 6, 2023

Beyoncé’s previous wins on Sunday were for best R&B song for “Cuff It,” best dance/electronic recording for “Break My Soul” and best traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa.” (View complete winners list here.)