Grammys Honor 50 Years of Hip-Hop With All-Star Medley: Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Nelly and 30+ Others

The 65th Grammy Awards turned back the clock (specifically the one hanging around Flavor Flav’s neck) on Sunday, amassing dozens of hip-hop icons to celebrate the genre’s 50th anniversary. Grammy Awards 2023: Full List of Winners

LL Cool J, a two-time Grammy winner and seven-time nominee, took the stage first to present the special performance.

The tribute’s all-star lineup included: Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel and Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, The Lox, Method Man, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rahiem, Rakim, The Roots, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

Watch clips of the hip-hop tribute below, which will be replaced by official video if/when it becomes available:

That Hip-Hop tribute just now is the best thing the #GRAMMYs have put out in YEARS — and that is not an exaggeration.pic.twitter.com/dVOIIxtKOf — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) February 6, 2023

Been waiting for this celebration of 50 years of Hip-Hop and it does not disappoint! #Grammys pic.twitter.com/wLJLsR3GzE — Jen Psaki’s Head Tilt (@bidonkules) February 6, 2023

And this was just one of several buzzy performances at this year’s Grammys. Other big names taking the stage include: Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, DJ Khaled, Fridayy, Harry Styles, Jay-Z, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kim Petras, Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Maverick City Music, Mick Fleetwood, Quavo, Rick Ross, Sam Smith, Sheryl Crow, Smokey Robinson, Steve Lazy and Stevie Wonder.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Grammys’ all-star tribute to hip-hop, then grade it in our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.