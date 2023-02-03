TVLine Items: Flash Sets Three Returns, Jay-Z Joins Grammys Lineup and More

The Flash‘s final season is welcoming back three more familiar faces.

Per EW.com, Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher and Jessica Parker Kennedy, who have recurred throughout the show’s run, will all be back during Season 9, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8/7c on The CW. They join the following previously announced guest stars: Arrowverse vet Stephen Amell, Keiynan Lonsdale (as Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), who are all set to appear in Episode 9.

Cosnett played CCPD Detective Eddie Thawne when the series first premiered, “so having him return to help us conclude our show’s incredible nine-year run was more than a privilege. It was a no-brainer,” showrunner Eric Wallace told EW.

Teasing the return of Letscher — who has portrayed different versions of Eobard Thawne and the Reverse-Flash across the Arrowverse — Wallace said, “We created a very special story for him, one we’ve been excited to tell for a while, but couldn’t until now. The result is a wild and bittersweet episode we hope fans — both old and new — will love.”

As for Kennedy, aka Barry and Iris’ daughter Nora/speedster XS, “with her latest Season 9 adventure, Jessica’s taking her incredible portrayal of Nora West-Allen to even greater heights in a way the audience has never seen before,” Wallace previewed.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jay-Z will perform at this Sunday’s Grammy Awards, alongside DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy on the nominated song “God Did,” our sister Variety reports. The telecast has also added Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton to its performers lineup.

* NBC’s That’s My Jam will return for Season 2 on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 pm.

* FX has opted not to move forward with its series adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel Never Let Me Go, which had previously been picked up in October 2022 to stream on Hulu, Variety reports.

* Dan Aykroyd will host A History of the World in Six Glasses — a docuseries chronicling the history/impact of beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea and soda — for Fox Nation in January 2024. Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon and George Wendt will also be featured.

* Watch a trailer for Black Snow, a six-episode crime drama starring Travis Fimmel (Vikings), premiering with its first two episodes on Thursday, Feb. 23 on Sundance Now and AMC+:

