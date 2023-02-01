Ratings: La Brea Returns Low; Rookie, Night Court, Lone Star Lead Tuesday

In the latest TV ratings, with CBS in rerun mode: NBC’s Night Court, ABC’s The Rookie and Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star tied for the Tuesday demo win, while Night Court and The Rookie veritably tied for the night’s biggest audience. Cancellation Jitters: 13 Network Shows in Limbo

NBC | Night Court slipped again, to 4.64 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating (read recap). American Auto (2.3 mil/0.3) in turn ticked down, while the newly renewed La Brea resumed Season 2 with series lows: 2.1 mil/0.2, then 2 mil/0.2 (read recap).

ABC | The Rookie (4.62 mil/0.5) drew its third-best audience of the season, while Feds (3.1 mil/0.3) delivered its second-best crowd to date. Will Trent (3.1 mil/0.3) was steady.

THE CW | Once again left to flail without a proper lead-in, The Winchesters (350K/0.1) dipped to a new audience low.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (4 mil/0.5, read recap) dipped, after which Accused (2.3 mil/0.3) slipped for a second straight episode since its debut.

