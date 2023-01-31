La Brea Gets Early Season 3 Renewal

NBC is staying put in the land(s) Down Under, having given an early Season 3 renewal to La Brea — just as the back half of Season 2 kicks off tonight at 9/8c, with back-to-back episodes. Broadcast Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

TVLine hears that the initial Season 3 order is for just six episodes, though that could be increased down the road.

Through the first half of its 14-episode sophomore run, La Brea is averaging 5.4 million total weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), ranking seventh among all NBC dramas behind the mighty #OneChicago trio and the Law & Order franchise.

La Brea when it first bowed in September 2021 followed Eve Harris (played by Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin) as they and others who had toppled into a mysterious Los Angeles sinkhole navigated the strange world they had oh-so-gingerly landed in. Meanwhile, above ground, Eve’s estranged husband Gavin (Eoin Macken) and their daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) tried to make sense of what happened, while also puzzling over how Gavin’s “visions” fit into it all.

When last we tuned into the Australia-based production, Eve, Gavin, Josh, Izzy, Gavin’s mom Caroline, Riley and Sam had outwitted a team of Lazarus agents to leap out of 1988 and return to 10,000 B.C. When Season 2 resumes this Tuesday night, they will aim to breach the Lazarus Tower and upload Caroline’s computer virus that will stop all sinkholes — despite knowing that this means they will never get home again. Sam and Riley, however, are resolved to squeezing in a trip back to present day L.A. before said portal gets shut down.

Also, just as the reunited Harris family took said leap into the 1988 sinkhole, Gavin had his first “vision” in a while — and it wasn’t of the past, but a future moment where Eve is dying! And ahead is on top of a looming murder mystery that kicks off with the second episode back.

