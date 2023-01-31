9-1-1: Lone Star's Latest Twist Could Totally Derail #Tarlos' Wedding Plans

Securing the perfect wedding venue was just the beginning of Carlos and T.K.’s struggles.

Tuesday’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star sat the engaged couple down with Iris, who was recently revealed to be (gasp!) Carlos’ secret wife. He was concerned when Iris said she needed to think about whether signing divorce papers was a “good idea,” but those concerns were later squashed when she explained that an annulment was the superior option.

“If I file for your divorce, I’d be saying we were married, and we weren’t — not really,” she told T.K. “It would be a mistake to say that we were. Besides, you shouldn’t be Carlos’ second marriage. You should be his first. And his last. Our marriage wasn’t real, but yours will be.”

She briefly ruined the mood by suggesting that T.K. was merely Carlos’ latest “project,” but Carlos successfully convinced his husband-to-be that their love is real and that he shouldn’t take Iris’ evaluation too seriously.

The episode could have ended there, with a happy ending. But this is Lone Star, so of course Carlos then received a disturbing phone call about Iris’ car being found empty in a tent city. So now we have a new mystery — or rather an old mystery, renewed — on our hands: Where is Iris Blake?

Elsewhere this week…

* Tommy attempted to suppress her feelings for Trevor by turning their date into a group dinner, but chemistry won out in the end. (That goodnight kiss was basically a meal of its own.)

* Owen’s stint as an FBI informant may be over before it even began. Sgt. O’Brien, who’s apparently a proud member of the Honor Dogs, caught Owen planting a bug in the bar. He told Owen that he wiped the security camera footage, so no one will ever know that he planted the bug, but then he told Owen to join him for a ride. To where? And for what? We’re almost afraid to find out.

Your thoughts on Tuesday’s 9-1-1: Lone Star? How do you think this Iris mystery will play out? And is O’Brien secretly on Owen’s side? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.