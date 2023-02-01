Is Justin Chambers Returning to Grey's Anatomy? We Have the Answer

Three-plus years after his sudden exit from Grey’s Anatomy, Justin Chambers is stoking rumors of a possible return as Alex Karev. But it’s much ado about nothing, TVLine has learned. 10 Reasons Grey's Anatomy's Gonna Be A-OK, Not DOA, Without Meredith Grey

The actor appeared to tease a potential comeback on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of a Grey’s-adorned coffee mug above the caption, “A fresh cup of Grey’s.”

But a Grey’s insider maintains that Alex is not checking back in to Grey Sloan Memorial. “There’s no truth to the rumor,” the source insists.

Save for a small role in Paramount+’s limited series The Offer, Chambers has maintained a fairly low profile since departing Grey’s amid controversy. The actor’s last episode aired in November 2019, but viewers were not aware it was his swan song until his exit was announced publicly two months later. Chambers later returned, but only in a voiceover capacity, for his send-off installment in March 2020, which revealed that Alex had left his wife Jo and reunited with ex Izzie, who’d had his children.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said back then in a statement. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”