Johnny Knoxville Slams 'Pretty Unbelievable' Reboot Cancellation, Shades Hulu for Its Lack of Support

News of Reboot‘s cancellation at Hulu was met with obvious frustration from co-star Johnny Knoxville, who called the axing “pretty unbelievable” in a social media post on Monday.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I say that despite getting great reviews and being nominated for a critics choice award @hulu has failed to pick up Reboot even for a second season. Pretty unbelievable,” Knoxville wrote in an Instagram caption. “Working on this show has been one of the great highlights of my life, and I wanted to thank @stevelevitan and the entire stellar cast for allowing me to be part of this show.”

Knoxville also took an apparent dig at Hulu for its promotion of Reboot (or lack thereof) during the show's eight-episode run: "It's not over yet though, as we tend [sic] to shop it around and hopefully it will find a home with a studio who believes in and knows how to properly support a new show as it continues to grow," he continued.

Reboot centered on the dysfunctional cast of a fictional early-aughts sitcom called Step Right Up, who were forced to face their “unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world” when a young writer (played by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom) pitched a revival of their show. Knoxville co-starred as Clay Barber, a raunchy stand-up comedian who played Jake on Step Right Up; the ensemble also included Keegan-Michael Key, Paul Reiser, Calum Worthy, Krista Marie Yu and Judy Greer.

The series was cancelled after one season on Monday, just over three months after its Oct. 25 finale dropped. Hulu also dropped sci-fi drama Kindred after one season; get details on that cancellation here.