Reboot Cancelled at Hulu

Hulu has pulled the plug on Reboot.

The meta comedy has been cancelled after one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Poking fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot hit shows of yesteryear, the series centered on Hulu rebooting the fictitious early-aughts sitcom Step Right Up. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together in Season 1, they dealt with their “unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the official synopsis. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The series starred Keegan-Michael Key as Reed, a fussy actor and Yale school of drama graduate who resents the family sitcom for ruining his career; Judy Greer as Bree Marie Jensen, a former pageant girl from rural Virginia turned sitcom star who left the country after the show to marry a duke; Johnny Knoxville as Clay Barber, a filthy standup comedian with a dark past whose only real acting job was on the same bright-n-sunny sitcom; and Calum Worthy as Zack, a former child actor who never grew up.

Additional cast included Paul Reiser (Mad About You) as Gordon, the hacky creator of Step Right Up; Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Hannah, a sitcom writer with a fresh take on the series; and Krista Marie Yu (Last Man Standing, Dr. Ken) as Elaine, a tech exec turned television creative exec.

Series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) executive-produced alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton.

Variety previously reported the news.

How are you feeling about Reboot’s cancellation?