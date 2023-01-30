Kindred Cancelled at Hulu

Dana’s traumatic journey to the past has come to an end.

Hulu has cancelled Kindred, the adaption of Octavia E. Butler’s celebrated novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. TVLine has reached out to Hulu for confirmation. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The story follows Dana James (WeCrashed’s Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring soap writer who has “uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own,” per the official synopsis. “But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family.”

Season 1 ended with Dana returning to 2016 after being violently whipped by Thomas (True Blood’s Ryan Kwanten), where she concluded that keeping Rufus alive until her next ancestor was born might make the jumps stop. As Dana braced for a return to the past, Denise received a startling phone call from Alan: Olivia had been found… in the present. (Read our full finale recap here.)

The series also stars Micah Stock (The Right Stuff) as Kevin Franklin, Sheria Irving (Twenties) as Dana’s mother Olivia, Gayle Rankin (Perry Mason) as Margaret Weylin, Austin Smith (Russian Doll) as Luke, David Alexander Kaplan (Stranger Things) as Rufus Weylin, and Sophina Brown (Zoo).