Power Book II: Ghost Renewed for Season 4, Michael Ealy Joins Cast

Starz is Power-ing up early. And Ealy.

Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for Season 4 ahead of the series’ Season 3 premiere, the premium cable network announced Monday.

In addition, Michael Ealy (Stumptown, Being Mary Jane) will join the fourth season’s cast as a series regular. He’ll play Det. Don Carter who is, per the official character description, “a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become police commissioner, until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug-related violence.” The description also notes that though Carter’s results are lauded by the public, that recognition will never make up for the loss of his love.

The Power spinoff’s third season will premiere on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 8/7c. As previously announced, several new faces will join the cast in Season 3. Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce) will play RSJ, a Howard University and Harvard Business school alum. Kyle Vincent Terry (For Life) will play Obi, a young man schooled in Britain who knows his way around a gun. And Caroline Chikezie (The Shannara Chronicles) will play Noma, a regal woman who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire.

Are you excited about Power Book II‘s early renewal? What about Ealy’s casting? Hit the comments and let us know!