Kidding Pulled From Streaming — See What Other Showtime Series Are Gone

We’re not kidding about this news: The Jim Carrey dramedy Kidding is among several Showtime series that have been removed from the pay-cable network’s streaming platforms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Kidding, which wrapped up a two-season run in 2020, the Kirsten Dunst dark comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida and the Jeff Daniels cop drama American Rust are no longer available to stream on Showtime’s streaming service. Also gone: American Gigolo and Let the Right One In, both of which were cancelled earlier today by Showtime after one season each. Season 1 of the business-world anthology Super Pumped, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has been removed as well, though the series has been renewed for a second season, reportedly centering on the rise of Facebook under Mark Zuckerberg.

These shows will also likely be removed in the coming days from the Paramount+ streaming service for viewers who opted for the Showtime add-on, per THR, which adds ominously: “Additional shows are likely included in the mass removal.”

The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set to combine into one shared service later this year, under the name Paramount+ With Showtime. The linear Showtime channel will be rebranded as Paramount+ With Showtime, and Showtime content will be available to stream on Paramount+’s ad-free tier, with no add-on needed.