Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy All Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Fox

The Simpsons, the Griffins and the Belchers are staying put at Fox.

The network has handed two-season renewals to The Simpsons (for Seasons 35 and 36), Family Guy (for Seasons 22 and 23) and Bob’s Burgers (for Seasons 14 and 15), TVLine has learned.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming for FOX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

Added 20th Television Animation EVP Marci Proietto: “Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with Fox over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that FOX is doubling down on each of these iconic shows.”

In addition to the above-mentioned trio, Fox’s animation slate includes The Great North and HouseBroken (previously renewed for Seasons 4 and 2, respectively) and the upcoming debuts of Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis and Jon Hamm’s Grimsburg — both of which have already been picked up for Season 2.

Are you still a regular viewer of Fox's Animation Domination?