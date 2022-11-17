Krapopolis Preview Delayed at Fox; Welcome to Flatch Takes Post-NFL Spot

Fox is tweaking its planned visit to Krapopolis: A special sneak preview of the Dan Harmon animated comedy, which was to air later this month, has been delayed indefinitely, TVLine has learned.

Welcome to Flatch will now air on Sunday, Nov. 27 immediately following Fox’s NFL coverage, replacing the Krapopolis preview on the schedule. The animated comedy will get a preview closer to its official premiere date, which is currently slated for next year.

Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis follows a family of humans, gods and monsters as they try “to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other,” per the official description. The voice cast includes Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, What We Do in the Shadows‘ Matt Berry and The IT Crowd‘s Richard Ayoade. Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) will serve as executive producer, with Jordan Young (BoJack Horseman) serving as showrunner. Fox has already renewed the series for a second season.

Flatch returned for Season 2 in September, with Emmy winner Jaime Pressly (My Name Is Earl) joining the cast as freshly divorced realtor Barb Flatch. It currently airs Thursdays at 9/8c, leading into Call Me Kat.

Are you bummed our trip to Krapopolis is delayed? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the scheduling shuffle.