Ratings: Night Court Slips Opposite New FBI, Still Tops Tuesday in Demo

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Night Court led Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ FBI dominated the night in total audience. 2023 Scorecard: What's Renewed? Cancelled?

NBC | Night Court opened the night with 5 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, down 32 and 26 percent from its boffo, double-episode debut (which aired opposite an FBI rerun). American Auto‘s sophomore opener retained just 2.4 mil and a 0.4, matching its demo low.

CBS | FBI (7.3 mil/0.6) was steady in the demo. FBI: International (5.9 mil/0.4, read post mortem) and Most Wanted (5.1 mil/0.4) both dipped in the demo yet are eyeing their largest audiences since Oct. 18.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.8 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read post mortem) matched series lows with its Season 4 premiere. Accused Episode 2 (2.4 mil/0.4) was, of course, down sharply from Sunday’s post-NFL launch.

THE CW | The Winchesters (360K/0.1) returned to a new audience low but was steady in the demo.

ABC | The Rookie (4.2 mil/0.5), Feds (2.7 mil/0.3) and Will Trent (3 mil/0.3) all dipped, with the latter matching its lowest numbers thus far.

