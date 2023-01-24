FBI: International's Luke Kleintank on the Resolution of Forrester's Fly Team Future: 'I Know It Scared the Fans'

The following contains spoilers from the Jan. 24 episode of CBS’ FBI: International.

For weeks now, FBI: International‘s Special Agent Scott Forrester has been threatened, by muckety-muck Ken Dandridge, with the termination of his time on the Fly Team.

In this week’s episode — which involved the search for one, and then two, missing girls — Forrester (played by original cast member Luke Kleintank) and Dandridge (Michael Torpey) butted heads again and again, with the latter all but counting aloud the minutes until Forrester would be forced to clock out as leader of the Fly Team. The Legal Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Budapest even enlisted the support of a U.S. senator to spook Forrester and steer him toward his less-experienced way of doing things.

But when all was said and done, Forrester took his own approach to following a final lead and as a result successfully located/saved the two girls. And as icing on the cake, with Special Agent Zoey McKenna’s help, it was revealed that Dandridge had ordered an unauthorized tap on Forrester’s phone! So not only did Dandridge not get to claim the win and in doing so oust Forrester as Fly Team lead, he got himself into a whole lotta of legal trouble.

Reflecting on the weeks-long storyline that, among other things, accommodated his paternity leave from the CBS drama (he and wife Christina welcomed their first child in 2022), Kleintank told TVLine, “I thought the writers did a great job in creating a storyline that built a lot of drama with lots of twists and turns and kept people on the edge of their seats.

“I know it scared the fans,” Kleintank (very correctly!) added, “but Forrester is not going anywhere.”

The new dad went on to share, “It meant a lot to me that the executive producers were able to give me this time off to spend with my family during a really life-changing experience. I want to shoutout the entire Dick Wolf team, especially Michael Katlemen, Derek Haas, Anastasia Puglisi and Ernesto Alcalde for making this happen. I am grateful.”

