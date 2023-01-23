Ratings: 49ers/Cowboys Playoff Draws 34 Million+, Fox's Accused Opens Big

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s coverage of the NFL divisional playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys averaged 34.4 million total viewers and a 9.1 demo rating from 7 to 10 pm ET.

Leading out of that, Fox’s Accused anthology series retained 8.4 million and a 2.0, making it the top-rated and most-watched scripted broadcast debut in three years (since Fox’s own 9-1-1: Lone Star) and the highest-rated scripted telecast of the 2022-23 season — across broadcast and cable, even besting Yellowstone’s Season 5 premiere.

Elsewhere, the night’s only other fresh fare was CBS’ 60 Minutes, which mustered 6.1 mil and a 0.7 opposite the football match.

