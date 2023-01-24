Super Bowl Pregame: Find Out Who's Singing the National Anthem and More

We may not know which teams are facing off at Super Bowl LVII next month, but we do know who’s providing the musical entertainment — and isn’t that just as important?

The NFL on Tuesday announced that country crooner Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, an honor bestowed in previous years to the likes of Lady Gaga, Pink and Whitney Houston.

“America the Beautiful,” another pre-Bowl staple, will be performed by legendary R&B singer and producer Babyface.

And everyone at Abbott Elementary will be on their feet for the one and only Sheryl Lee Ralph, who has been chosen to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the big game. While the world recently got a taste of Ralph’s musical chops during her Emmys acceptance speech, her talent has been well documented for decades. She even received a Tony nomination for her role as Dreamgirls‘ Deena Jones back in 1982, so she’s basically the original Beyoncé.

As previously reported, Rihanna — who just became a first-time Oscar nominee via “Lift Me Up,” her original song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl LVII will air Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox, broadcast live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff is at 6:30/5:30c.

Which of these performers are you most excited to see? Drop a comment with your pick(s) below.