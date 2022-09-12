Emmys 2022: Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph snagged the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on Monday for her work in the hit ABC comedy. Emmys 2022: Succession, White Lotus, Abbott Among Night's First Winners

Ralph prevailed in the category over her Abbott costar Janelle James as well as a trio of Ted Lasso actresses in Juno Temple, Sarah Niles and last year’s winner, Hannah Waddingham. Also nominated were Hacks‘ Hannah Einbinder, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Alex Borstein and Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon.

Ralph is the first Black actress to win in the category since Jackee Harry won gold for 227 in 1987.

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” Ralph said in her rousing acceptance speech, “this is what striving looks like, and don’t you ever, ever give up on you, because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner and if you’ve friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Watch video of her speech below…