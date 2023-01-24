Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, and Everything Everywhere All at Once led the pack with a whopping 11 nods, including a Best Picture nomination. Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu were also recognized in the acting categories, with Yeoh making history as the first Asian woman to receive a Best Actress nomination.

All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin were also well-recognized on Tuesday, each earning nine nominations. And though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn’t score a spot in the Best Picture field, Angela Bassett’s nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category made her the first actor from a Marvel film to be acknowledged by the Oscars.

Tom Cruise was among this year’s notable snubs, failing to pick up a Best Actor nod for Top Gun: Maverick (though the action sequel did notch six nominations overall, including Best Picture). James Cameron, meanwhile, was left out of the Best Directing race (for Avatar: The Way of Water)… as were all female directors.

This year’s Oscars — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and featuring the presentation of all 23 categories — will air Sunday, March 12 at 8/7c on ABC. Scroll down to review the complete nominations list, then weigh in below with your reactions.

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST DIRECTING

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

BEST FILM EDITING

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu,” RRR

“This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

BEST SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick