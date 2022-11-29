Oscars 2023 Telecast to Bring Back Eight Categories Left Out This Year

The Oscars are going back to basics: The 2023 telecast of the annual awards ceremony will feature the presentation of all 23 categories, restoring the eight that were left out of this year’s live show.

“I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer tells our sister site Variety. “We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way.”

The decision comes after serious industry backlash surrounding this March’s Oscars ceremony, where eight categories — original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound — were relegated to pre-taped acceptance speeches wedged in before and after commercial breaks. It didn’t hurt the ratings, though: The ABC telecast drew 16.6 million total viewers, up 60 percent from 2021, and was up 73 percent in the demo, with a 3.8 rating. (That telecast, of course, included the infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock slapping incident.)

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 2023 Oscars, which will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12.

