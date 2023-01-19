Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed, 3 Months After Fatal Crash

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, it was confirmed on Thursday.

According to the coroner’s report, Jordan was was taking heart medication, specifically for severely clogged arteries.

When Jordan’s death was first reported on Oct. 24, he was suspected to have suffered some sort of medical emergency while driving, then crashed his car into the side of a building.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” the actor’s spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Though Jordan’s TV credits dated back to the mid-1980s, he arguably broke out with his role as Will & Grace‘s Beverley Leslie, arch nemesis of Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. More recently, he appeared in American Horror Story, The Cool Kids and Fox’s currently airing Call Me Kat, on which he was still co-starring when he passed away.

Mullally was among the many actors to pay tribute to Jordan after his death, writing, “Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats… There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy.”