Leslie Jordan Dies: Megan Mullally Pays Emotional Tribute to Her 'Flawlessly Funny' Will & Grace Foil

Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67.

Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker.

“My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can’t get any better than that.

“And what a friendly, fun-loving, dear person,” she continued. “I was just with him last month. The prestigious National Book Festival was showcasing Leslie and his best-selling book in Washington D.C., and he’d asked me to come interview him for his event. I’d done my prep, but it was all completely unnecessary, of course, as I just had to barely unleash him and he went off on a series of absolutely hilarious stories that had the very large audience in hysterics for a solid hour.”

Behind the scenes, Mullally said Jordan was “so relaxed and happy,” adding, “He truly seemed so happy. How brilliant it was that millions of people were able to discover the real Leslie and his love of life and unparalleled story-telling abilities on Instagram. He had so much to share, and it meant so much to him that finally he’d found a vehicle through which to share it. He was absolutely unique. One of a kind. Thank you to all of his fans! He really loved you all and was so genuinely appreciative of you.”

Mullally concluded her post by sharing, “I’m so so glad that i got to spend some time with Leslie that day before and after the event, just us, catching up. I felt such a deep affection for him that day; he was so warm and present and darling. As we were leaving, I got a couple more big hugs and told him I loved him, as usual. So glad! What a gift! And so. love you, Leslie. Miss you already. and one thing I know for sure… there will never ever be another you.”

Mullally’s Will & Grace co-star, Sean Hayes, shared his own remembrance of Jordan on social media on Monday, writing on Facebook, “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear.”

Titular Will & Grace star Eric McCormack, meanwhile, tweeted, “Crushed to learn about the loss of Leslie Jordan, the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his Will & Grace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man.”