TV Vet Leslie Jordan, of Will & Grace and Call Me Kat, Dead at 67

Emmy Award-winning TV vet Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, Call Me Kat) died on Monday in a car accident. He was 67.

As reported by TMZ, Jordan is suspected to have suffered some sort of medical emergency while driving, then crashed his car into the side of a building. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

Jordan’s TV credits date back to the mid-1980s, with roles on series such as The Fall Guy, Night Court, Murphy Brown and Newhart. His first regular role came with the CBS sitcom The People Next Door (as mailman Truman Fipps), followed by runs in the Married… With Children spinoff Top of the Heap, the cop dramas Reasonable Doubts and Bodies of Evidence, and the CBS sitcom Hearts Afire.

Jordan recurred on Boston Public and then Boston Legal in the 2000s, during which time he arguably “broke out” as Will & Grace‘s Beverly Leslie, arch nemesis of Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. For that role, he earned his first Emmy Award in 2006.

“My heart is broken,” Will & Grace vet Sean Hayes shared on Facebook. “Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear.”

Jordan’s many TV credits went on to include roles in American Horror Story (appearing in Seasons 3, 6 and 9), Fox’s The Cool Kids and then the network’s Call Me Kat, where as an original cast member he played cafe baker Phil. The upcoming Nov. 10 episode was to introduce his character’s first love interest, Jalen (guest star John Griffin).

Developing….