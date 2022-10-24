Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Pauses Production in Wake of Actor's Death

Leslie Jordan‘s Call Me Kat family is remembering the late actor, who died on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that production on the Fox comedy’s current third season will pause for an indefinite period of time following Jordan’s passing.

Jordan completed nine episodes of Season 3 at the time of his death (four of which have already aired).

“There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” lamented the sitcom’s titular star, Mayim Bialik, in a statement on Instagram Monday. “Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh.

“We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave us and to the entire world,” Bialik concluded, “and we appreciate privacy at this time.”

On Call Me Kat, Jordan played cafe baker Phil. The upcoming Nov. 10 episode was to introduce his character’s first love interest, Jalen (guest star John Griffin).

Jordan is suspected to have suffered some sort of medical emergency while driving in Los Angeles on Monday, leading to the car accident.

Cheyenne Jackson, who costarred with Jordan on Call Me Kat, honored the late actor on Instagram: “My heart is broken in half today. From the moment I saw him bellow the phrase “Karen Walker, I thought I smelled gin and regret” on Will & Grace… I was a forever fan. Then I was lucky enough to become his friend in real life. He was my mentor, my sober brother, and my unofficial comedy coach. (I paid him in compliments, not actual cash.)… He was equal parts silly and serious, broad and subtle, and always ALWAYS kind. He was professional and soulful and heartbreakingly talented.”

Jim Parsons, who serves as an EP on Call Me Kat, also paid tribute to Jordan on social media on Monday, writing, “If Leslie touched your life in any way, from near or far, you were never the same. Leslie was both a man of the earth and an absolute angel. He was funny as hell and had a depth of emotion that made everyone around him feel loved. I am shocked and sad beyond words to learn of his death, but I am equally filled with immense gratitude at having crossed his path on his journey. Rest in peace, you good, good man.”

“We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan,” a rep for Fox said in a statement. “Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear.”

Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Call Me Kat, shared in its own statement, “[We are] devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time.”