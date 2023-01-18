Daredevil Revival Adds Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James is the latest reported addition to the cast of Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again — though, as is typical, Marvel is confirming nothing and no details on her role are available. Marvel TV: The Latest Status on 10 Shows!

James’ previous TV credits include Severance (as Devon’s midwife), The Good Wife/Fight (as lawyer Monica Timmons) and BrainDead; our sister site Deadline first reported on the casting.

Written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs) and on track for a Spring 2024 release, Daredevil: Born Again has Charlie Cox again playing Matt Murdock — though not necessarily the exact same Matt Murdock — and suiting up as Daredevil. Cox starred as the title character in Netflix’s Marvel’s Daredevil for three seasons (from 2015-2018). In that series’ finale, Matt struck a deal with nemesis Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio) to protect Fisk’s wife Vanessa while he was in prison, and the incarcerated crime boss in turn wouldn’t reveal Matt’s vigilante identity.

Cox also appeared as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Netflix crossover event series The Defenders, popped up as Mat in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and had a mini arc as Matt/Daredevil in Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He also is set to voice the character in the Disney+ animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio reprising their roles (though not the exact same roles!) as Matt and Wilson, the 18-episode revival-of-sorts’ cast is said to include Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Margarita Levieva (Revenge, The Deuce) and Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo).

