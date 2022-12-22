Charlie Cox 'Fascinated' by Daredevil's 18-Episode Order on Disney+, Says It 'Probably Won't Be as Gory' as Netflix

If you raised an eyebrow (inside your cowl) when it was announced that Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again will have an 18-episode season, Charlie Cox was intrigued right along with you. Marvel TV Shows, Ranked!

“I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18,” Cox, who did 13-episode seasons for Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix, told NME.

“I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show,” he ventured. “Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like…. I think there’s something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and really earn the moments when he suits up.”

In the meantime, Cox — who has not yet seen a single script for the revival series (or sorts) — is getting ready to work, a lot. “I start shooting in February and finish in December,” he shared, with Daredevil: Born Again penciled in for a Spring 2024 release (as part of Phase 5 of the MCU).

Penned by Covert Affairs’ Matt Corman and Chris Ord and officially greenlit back in July, Daredevil: Born Again has Cox again starring as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, while Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his own Marvel’s Daredevil role, as supervillain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Margarita Levieva (Revenge), Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo) and Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark) are all rumored to also be a part of the cast.

Cox told NME it was a couple of years ago when Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige called to invite him to join the MCU, given that Netflix’s iteration of The Man With No Fear (like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage et al) were always kept more than arm’s length from the bigger big-screen picture.

Since then, Cox has cameo’d as Matt in Spider-Man: No Way Home and appeared in multiple episodes of this summer’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Cox noted that, being a comedy, She-Hulk‘s version of Matt was “quick-witted and funny and charismatic and carefree” — less brooding than he was on Netflix. And in Daredevil: Born Again, he will again differ from the character we got to know over 40+ episodes of Netflix series.

“This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it?” Cox posits. “My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory.”

