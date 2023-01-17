Murder, She Wrote-esque Drama Starring Retta Snags NBC Pilot Order

Erstwhile Good Girl Retta will channel her inner Jessica Fletcher in Murder by the Book, a new crime drama that just snagged a formal pilot order at NBC.

The potential series, which was put into development last fall, stars Retta as a woman who reviews murder mystery books for a living and puts her expertise to work as she “becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town,” per the official description.

The project reunites Retta with Good Girls showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. The Parks and Recreation vet costarred with Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman on the late NBC dramedy, which was suddenly, surprisingly put out to pasture by NBC nearly two years ago.

“We learned on Good Girls that Retta can be as heartbreaking as she is funny, so we wanted to create a starring vehicle that would highlight her amazing range,” Bans and Krebs said in a statement back in September when Murder by the Book was first announced.