The Mandalorian: Watch the Full-Length Trailer for Long-Awaited Season 3

Monday’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers doubled as the unofficial kickoff of Disney+’s The Mandalorian marketing onslaught, with the full-length trailer for the series’ loooooong-awaited third season debuting during ABC/ESPN’s telecast of the gridiron showdown.

When the streamer’s flagship Star Wars drama returns on March 1 it will have been 27 months since Season 2 ended, although Din (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu did resurface last February in The Book of Boba Fett Episodes 5, 6 and 7. Given the events of that three-episode arc (aka “The Mandalorian Season 2.5″) — where Din was told by the Armorer (Emily Swallow) that he “is a Mandalorian no more,” because he had removed his helmet/shown his face to others — Mandalorian Season 3 will find our hero aiming to reclaim his status by visiting the “living waters” in the mines under Mandalore. That mission, however, will likely face significant headwinds care of Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff).

In addition to Pascal, the confirmed Season 3 cast includes Swallow, Sackhoff, Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga and Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon (more on the villain’s “rise from the ashes” here).

