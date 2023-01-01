The Mandalorian: Will Moff Gideon 'Rise From the Ashes' in Season 3?

If you haven’t given The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale a recent rewatch, you may want to cue it up ahead of the Season 3 premiere. Star Wars TV: A Status Report on 8 Shows

After all, we last tuned into The Mandalorian proper (as opposed to “Season 2.5” aka The Book of Boba Fett Episodes 5, 6 and 7) more than two years ago. You might remember it as the finale that sprung on us a digitally recreated post-ROTJ Luke Skywalker, which merited a headline or 100.

In that season ender, Mando aka Din Djarin — with help from Bo Katan, Koska Reeves, Cara Dune, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand — infiltrated Moff Gideon’s light cruiser, knowing that Dark Troopers had abducted Grogu from the seeing stone on Tython. While Bo, Fennec et al mowed down numerous stormtroopers and ultimately seized the bridge, Mando fended off one Dark Trooper before clashing with Moff Gideon at the cell where Grogu was being held.

Mando emerged victorious in that Beskar spear vs. Darksaber duel, and as such took possession of the latter weapon. Only upon arriving on the bridge with Gideon did Din realize that he very accidentally blown up Bo Katan’s plan to reclaim the Darksaber, which must be won in combat (oops!), and use it to liberate Mandalore.

Gideon didn’t see himself as entirely down for the count, and at one point tried to reverse his fortune by whipping out a hidden blaster. He, however, was promptly KO’d with the butt of Cara’s rifle (and thus missed out on Luke Skywalker’s very special drop-by).

But is the Moff still down for the proverbial count, when The Mandalorian returns?

Not much is known about Season 3, which has a Wednesday, March 1 release date. The official synopsis vaguely promises that “the Mandalorian and Grogu … continue their journey through the lawless galaxy,” while the teaser trailer (below) suggests that Din will aim to restore his status as a Mandalorian — which was stripped of him by the Armorer in Boba Fett Episode 5 — by visiting the “living waters” in the mines under Mandalore. In addition to Pedro Pascal as Din, the returning cast includes Katee Sackhoff as Bo Katan, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Emily Swallow as the Armorer, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

How much of the Moff should viewers expect? “You’re going to get some Moff Gideon,” Esposito shared with TVLine after our recent chat about his new Netflix heist drama, Kaleidoscope. “I mean, I always want more Moff Gideon — I’ve got to be honest with you! But, you know, you’re going to get a good amount of Moff Gideon.”

Does Gideon have any cards left to play after 1) having his skeleton crew of storm troopers so easily bested, 2) seeing many of his Dark Troopers sliced-n-diced by a robed Jedi, 3) ceding the Darksaber to Mando and 4) losing his cruiser to Bo Katan?

“You always want to see the phoenix rise from the ashes. Or, you want to see a nefarious villain rise from the ashes,” Esposito noted with a wink. “And believe me, he will.”

