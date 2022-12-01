The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Delayed Until March 2023

The adventures of the Mandalorian and Grogu, which were originally expected to resume in February 2023, now won’t get underway until Wednesday, March 1, Disney+ announced on Twitter. Star Wars TV Status: Ahsoka and 7 Others

The news comes on the heels of the live-action Star Wars series Andor recently wrapping its freshman run — and landing on TVLine’s list of the 20 Best Shows of 2022.

The Mandalorian‘s freshman run spanned November/December of 2019, followed by a sophomore season that unspooled a year later. The series’ Season 2 finale famously featured the CGI-assisted return of Star Wars vet Mark Hamill, as a post-ROTJ Luke Skywalker, who came looking for Grogu to properly train the Force-sensitive rugrat.

Mando (played by Pedro Pascal), Grogu, Luke and Ahsoka Tano (spinoff-bound Rosario Dawson) also figured into episodes of this year’s The Book of Boba Fett, in which Grogu made the difficult decision to forego formal Jedi training, bid Luke adieu, and return to Mando’s side.

Given the events of The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 — where Din Djarin was told by the Armorer that he “is a Mandalorian no more,” because he had removed his helmet/shown his face to others — and judging by The Mandalorian’s Season 3 trailer, Disney+’s flagship Star Wars series next will find Mando, with Grogu in tow, zipping around in his Naboo N-1 starfighter and aiming to reclaim his status by visiting the “living waters” in the mines under Mandalore. Something which Bo Katan might not be too keen about!

Confirmed returning cast members include Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris and Giancarlo Esposito.