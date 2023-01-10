Ratings: NCIS Trio Smash Season-High Audiences With Crossover Event

Rule #15: Always work as a team. And the three NCIS series did just that on Monday night, each blowing past season highs in audience to lead CBS to its most-watched Monday since last April’s NCAA men’s basketball championship game (while earning an average TVLine reader grade of “A”). Renew/Cancel Forecast

CBS | NCIS kicked off the 3-parter with 7.7 million total viewers (its largest audience since Oct. 2021) and a 0.5 demo rating. The Hawai’i episode retained 7.2 million viewers (a Monday high for the series) and a 0.5, followed by the Los Angeles episode’s 6.7 mil (best audience since April 2020) and 0.5. (Get scoop on the surprise audio “cameo.”)

NBC | AGT: All Stars (4.3 mil/0.5, read recap) dipped week-to-week, while the already-renewed Quantum Leap (1.7 mil/0.3) slipped to an audience low against stronger competition.

FOX | Fantasy Island (1.6 mil/0.2) was steady. In its regular time slot, Alert: Missing Persons Unit (1.5 mil/0.2) drew a fraction of its post-NFL premiere numbers (3.8 mil/0.8).

ABC | The Parent Test did 1.8 mil/03., followed by the Will Trent rerun’s 1.6 mil/0.2.

