Quantum Leap Renewed for Season 2

It looks like Ben Song will be stuck traveling through space and time for another season: Quantum Leap has been renewed for Season 2 at NBC, TVLine has learned.

“We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s president of scripted content Lisa Katz said in a statement. “As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know Quantum Leap will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”

Set 30 years after Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) vanished in the Quantum Leap accelerator, the new Leap follows a new team assembled to restart the project. Everything changed, though, when Ben (played by Raymond Lee) made an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving his team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it.

Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson), who Beckett leapt into during the Vietnam War, leads the crew working diligently to bring Ben home. Others include Ben’s fiancée Addison (Caitlin Bassett), a decorated Army vet who appears as a hologram only Ben can see and hear whilst leaping; Ian Wright (Cowboy Bebop’s Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit “Ziggy”; and Jenn Chou (Bosch’s Nanrisa Lee), who leads digital security for the project.

Quantum Leap shared with CBS’ East New York the title of the fall’s highest-rated series launch, with each netting a 0.5 in the coveted 18-49 demo (in Live+Same Day numbers). Season-to0date and with delayed playback folded in, Quantum Leap ranks No. 2 in the demo amongst all freshman shows, trailing only CBS’ Fire Country.

NBC gave the series a full-season order in October, bringing its Season 1 episode count from 12 to 18.

TVLine's Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.