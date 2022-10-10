Quantum Leap Lands Full-Season Order

There’s a lot more Quantum Leap headed your way this season.

NBC has ordered six additional episodes of the freshman reboot, extending Season 1 from 12 episodes to a full season of 18, TVLine has learned. (Due to the extensive visual effects it requires, Quantum Leap, like NBC’s own La Brea, doesn’t lend itself to being a 20+ episodes-per-season show.)

Quantum Leap debuted on Sept. 19 to 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), tying CBS’ East New York as this fall’s highest-rated series launch; TVLine readers gave its premiere an average grade of B+. After taking a Week 2 dip, the sci-fi-drama’s demo number climbed back up in Week 3; Episode 4 airs tonight at 10/9c.

In its first round of Live+7 playback numbers, Quantum Leap‘s tallies swelled 65 and 40 percent, to 5.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Set nearly 30 years after Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, a new team led by Ben Song (Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee) was assembled to restart the project. Everything changed, though, when Ben made an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving his team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it.

The crew working to bring Ben home includes Herbert “Magic” (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man and someone Beckett leapt into during the Vietnam War; Addison (Caitlin Bassett), a decorated Army vet who appears as a hologram only Ben can see and hear whilst leaping; Ian Wright (Cowboy Bebop’s Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit “Ziggy”; and Jenn Chou (Bosch’s Nanrisa Lee), who leads digital security for the project.

Showrunner Martin Gero serves as executive producer alongside OG series creator Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt (who executive-produced the original series and voices “Ziggy”), Dean Georgaris, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt.

Want scoop on Quantum Leap, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.