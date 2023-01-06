Wednesday Renewed for Season 2

Netflix’s Wednesday is coming back for more supernatural-infused mystery.

The series centered on the Addams Family’s morbid teen daughter (played by TVLine Performer of the Year finalist Jenna Ortega) has been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned. 2023 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Axed? What's Still on the Bubble?

Wednesday has dominated Nielsen’s U.S. weekly ranking of original series for the past three cycles. In its first week (and with just a few days of eligibility), it amassed just shy of 6 billion minutes viewed (across a mere eight episodes), a feat that has only been bested by the 7.2 billion minutes that Stranger Things 4 drew last Memorial Day weekend (for 32 available episodes). In its second week, Wednesday grew its Nielsen tally to 11.3 billion minutes, second only to the 12.3 billion minutes that Stranger Things racked up in the first two weeks after Season 4’s release. At at last count, Wednesday had added another 3.3 billion minutes viewed to its haul.

Season 1 followed Wednesday’s attempts to get a handle on her emerging psychic ability while also trying to stop a monstrous killing spree and solve a 25-year-old mystery involving her parents. The finale revealed that — SPOILER ALERT — Tyler, a hyde, had been manipulated by Ms. Thornhill (Christina Ricci) into the local slayings as part of an elaborate revenge plot.

Series co-creator Miles Millar previously opened up about exploring more of the Addams Family dynamic pending a renewal. “We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” he told TVLine. “The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

But the series is called Wednesday, so they “really want to focus the show on Wednesday.” However, they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”

How are you feeling about Wednesday’s renewal? What do you hope to see in Season 2?