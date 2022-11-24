Wednesday Showrunners Share Potential Season 2 Plans for Addams Family Series — Plus, Grade the Finale

The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Season 1 finale. Proceed accordingly.

That’s a wrap on Wednesday’s first semester.

The titular character (played by Jenna Ortega) joined Nevermore Academy late in the game, but she’s already left her mark on the peculiar boarding school. The morbid teen solved the mystery of the beast that had been killing locals and even saved everyone from a resurrected historical figure.

In the finale, we learned that Tyler, a hyde, had been manipulated by Ms. Thornhill (Christina Ricci) into murdering those she felt were responsible for her family’s misfortunes as part of an elaborate revenge plot. Wednesday defeated both Ms. Thornhill and Crackstone, who’d been brought back through magic, with help from her classmates, including Eugene and Enid (who finally shifted into her werewolf form). And in a stark change from her first day, Wednesday allowed her colorful friend to hug her.

The Netflix drama hasn’t yet been renewed for Season 2, but co-showrunner Al Gough says he plans to delve further into the morbid teen’s growth if given the chance. “The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray,” he tells TVLine. “I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship.”

Another area ripe for continued exploration is Wednesday’s eccentric family, which includes her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), her father Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez).

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” co-showrunner Miles Millar explains. “Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

With that said, Millar acknowledges that the series is called Wednesday, so they “really want to focus the show on Wednesday.” However, they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”

What did you think of Wednesday's freshman run?