Move Aside, McCarthy: Veep's Jonah Volunteers for Speaker of the House — See Why 'The J-Man' Wants the Role

As Rep. Kevin McCarthy was poised to lose his ninth bid for the Speaker of the House position Thursday, history’s only (fictional) impeached vice president made a bold political move.

“I hereby nominate myself to be Speaker of the House. (Note to Richard: is this legal?)?” Veep‘s Jonah Ryan wrote in a memo relayed by David Mandel, an executive producer of the HBO comedy. “The Constitution doesn’t actually say that the Speaker must be a member of Congress, so it can be anyone, and since Elon Musk has made it clear that he doesn’t want the job (Note to Richard: has he?), I believe I am the next, logical choice.”

The memo referred to Republican leader McCarthy’s ongoing attempt to be named Speaker of the House, which is being opposed by a group of his fellow Republicans who are demanding concessions and/or other candidates. The impasse has brought the business of the House of Representatives to a halt and, so far, has lasted three days.

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Head of the Class Trailer, Power Rangers to Netflix and More

TVLine Items: Head of the Class Trailer, Power Rangers to Netflix and More Rugrats Reboot Recasts Parents With Veep Trio; 3 OG Characters MIA

Fans of the Emmy-winning Veep, which wrapped in 2019, will remember Timothy Simons Jonah as an arrogant, asinine political climber who worked under Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer and eventually became her vice-president when was elected to the Oval Office. Via a flashforward to Selina’s funeral in the series’ finale, we learned that Jonah eventually got impeached.

But that didn’t stop him from offering his thoughts on the current Speaker of the House imbroglio. Among his key musings about why he’s right for the job: “I saw Top Gun: Maverick 18 times in a theater. Boom!” and “We must raise the debt ceiling along with all the other ceilings in Federal office buildings. They are too low, and I am sick of hitting my head.”

Both Simons and President Meyer herself retweeted the memo. On a related note, Louis-Dreyfus posted about the Speaker mess on Instagram, with the caption, “If we don’t win an Emmy for this episode of @veephbo I’m leaving the TV Academy.”

Read Jonah’s rambling thoughts below, then hit the comments with your own!