Stephen Amell on Oliver's Flash Encore: 'Of Course I'm Coming Back'

Not long after the news broke that he would be putting in an encore for The Flash‘s own farewell season, Stephen Amell hit the emotional bull’s-eye with his first response.

“Of course I’m coming back,” the Arrowverse vet shared on Twitter, alongside a GIF of his Oliver Queen hugging superfriend Barry Allen (see below).

Amell and Flash front man Grant Gustin first shared the screen in “The Scientist,” the eighth episode of Arrow Season 2, which first introduced viewers to the character of Central City Police Department forensics whiz Barry Allen (before he had been imbued with any speedster powers). The Flash debuted 10 months later.

Now a star of Starz’s Heels, Amell had recently readdressed the topic of him ever resurfacing in the Arrowverse, telling Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, “believe me when I say that this really would come down to the storyline” as opposed to chasing any payday. “There would never be a conversation about money, it would be a conversation about story.”

Of course I’m coming back. pic.twitter.com/T3uwq89JYW — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 4, 2023

And what sort of story will (somehow) reunite dearly departed Oliver and Barry…?

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. “After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash.”

The result of Oliver’s improbable reappearance — after all, he died twice during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event — is “an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy,” Wallace said. “It’s all to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears.”

Ahead of Arrow‘s final season, Amell reflected a bit on his legacy and influence on the assorted spinoff leads, telling TVLine, “My hope is that I have played a small part in the way that Grant [Gustin] sets the tone on his show, and the way that Melissa [Benoist] sets the tone on her show, and the way that Caity [Lotz] sets the tone on her show… I hope that I played a small part in that. Or maybe not. Maybe they looked at what I did and did the opposite!

