Jeremy Renner 'Critical but Stable' After Snow-Plowing Accident

Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was injured while plowing snow Sunday, our sister site Variety reports.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Renner’s publicist told Variety. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”

Per Nevada’s Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials arrived on the scene — which was in the area of Reno’s Mt. Rose Highway — around 9 am Sunday in response to a traumatic injury. Renner, who was the only person involved in the accident, was later airlifted to a hospital. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

Mayor of Kingstown stars Renner as Mike McLusky, head of a powerful family in charge of a Michigan town where incarceration is the main industry. Season 2 of the Taylor Sheridan drama is set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15 on Paramount+.

In addition, Renner also will star in and executive-produce Rennervations, an upcoming four-part unscripted series for Disney+. Per the show’s official logline, the project “embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.”

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know Renner as Hawkeye, a character he most recently reprised in Disney+’s Hawkeye series.