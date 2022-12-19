Ratings: Coroner Rises With Possible Series Finale; CBC Has No New Updates

In the latest TV show ratings, Coroner closed out Season 4 (at the very least) on The CW with a two-episode average of 410,000 total viewers (its second-best Stateside audience of the season) and its first 0.1 demo rating since Oct. 9.

The CBC at this time has “no further updates” (since the one given in June) on the prospect of a Serinda Swan-less Season 5, or a super-official cancellation.

Meanwhile, over on NBC, Sunday Night Football (12.6 million/3.1 rating) was steady vs. last week’s early numbers, with its broadcast of the Giants/Commanders game.

ABC’s annual airing of The Sound of Music averaged 3.3 mil and a 0.3, adding a few eyeballs vs. last year.

Leading out of a football-delayed 60 Minutes (11.3 mil/1.2), the TV-movie When Christmas Was Young, starring delightful Galavant alum Karen “Cast Her in More Things!” David, drew 3.3 mil and a 0.3.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Pregnant women, the elderly, and children under 10 should avoid prolonged exposure to Happy Fun Ball.