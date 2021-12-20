TV Ratings: Sunday Night Football Strong With Saints/Bucs Match-Up

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Sunday Night Football match-up between the Saints and Buccaneers averaged 14.2 million total viewers and a 3.6 demo rating, marking some of SNF‘s best early numbers this season. 2021 in Review: 12 Dumb Things TV Did

Opposite ye olde pigskin:

ABC | The Sound of Music averaged 3.2 mil and a 0.3. #RolfStillSucks

THE CW | Faint praise alert! Legends of the Hidden Temple (240K/0.0) added a few eyeballs.

CBS | 60 Minutes (7.9 mil/0.7) led Sunday’s non-sports programming in total audience. The TV-movie Christmas Takes Flight retained 3.3 mil/0.4.

FOX | The Simpsons drew 3.8 mil and a 1.1, followed by The Great North‘s 1.9 mil/0.6, Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.5 mil/0.5 and Family Guy‘s 1.5 mil.0.5.

