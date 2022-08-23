Is Coroner Renewed or Cancelled Yet, in the Wake of Serinda Swan's Exit?

Given Serinda Swan’s announced exit from Coroner, the question moving forward isn’t so much, “What will the series look like without its titular Jenny Cooper?” but “Will it even return at all?”

As Stateside Coroner fans gear up to watch Season 4 — starting Sunday, Oct. 2 on The CW, where it will lead out of the fellow Canadian drama Family Law — they may be wondering if they’ll in fact be watching its swan song.

Back in June, CBC Entertainment GM Sally Catto announced that Swan, who headlined the series as coroner Jenny Cooper, had “made the decision to leave the series to focus on new creative endeavours including directing, and we are now discussing options with the producers in light of her departure.

“We respect Serinda’s decision to begin a new creative journey,” Catto added, “and thank her for her dedication and commitment to bringing Dr. Jenny Cooper to life.”

Could Coroner possibly live on, in some new form? Or were its numbers waning enough to in and of themselves put the series’ future in doubt? Cast member Roger Cross (who co-stars as Det. Donovan “Mac” McAvoy), for one, tweeted to a fan in late June that it was “not looking like” there will be a Season 5 pickup.

TVLine reached out to CBC, which produces the series, for an update this week. But, alas, there still is not one to be had.

“Given Serinda Swan’s decision to leave Coroner at the end of Season 4 to focus on new creative endeavours including directing, we are continuing to discuss options with the series producers in light of her departure,” a CBC rep said, echoing much of Catto’s June statement. “There are no further updates at this time.”

As for the Coroner full episodes that recently went missing on the CW app, Seasons 1-3 will return on Sept. 4, and Season 4 episodes will as usual be added to The CW App the day after air.

