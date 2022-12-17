Doctor Who: Get First Look at Fifteenth Doc Ncuti Gatwa's New Costume

The Fifteenth Doctor is all suited up and ready to go.

The BBC released new photos Saturday of Doctor Who‘s upcoming doctor (portrayed by Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa), and we’ve got to say, he’s looking sharp in the orange and brown color scheme and patterned jacket. See the new photos below, which is the first we’ve seen of the actor in character, aside from the teaser trailer released in October.

Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/x1pUBGAPPN — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 17, 2022

Gatwa is posing next to actress Millie Gibson who will play the Doctor’s companion, Ruby Sunday in the upcoming season. Fans in the U.S., however, will have a bit of a wait for the next run. The new episodes of Doctor Who will stream Stateside on Disney+ in November 2023, to coincide with the time-traveling series’ 60th anniversary.

“Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars,” said returning showrunner Russell T Davies at the time of Gatwa’s casting. “Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds.”

But before Gatwa can formally settle in, fan favorite David Tennant (who portrayed the 10th Doctor from 2005 to 2010), is set to return for a three-episode stint alongside his former companion, Catherine Tate. Those episodes are also slated for November 2023.

Let’s hear it, Doctor Who fans: Are you hyped for next November, and what do you think of Gatwa’s new threads? Sound off in the comments!