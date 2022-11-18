Doctor Who Casts Coronation Street's Millie Gibson as Latest Companion

Millie Gibson, who is best known for her role as Coronation Street’s Kelly Neelan, is joining Doctor Who as the Fifteenth Doctor’s companion, the gloriously named Ruby Sunday.

The new episodes of Doctor Who will stream Stateside on Disney+ in November 2023, to coincide with the time-wimey series’ 60th anniversary. Franchise vet David Tennant will play the Fourteenth Doctor for three specials, before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the Fifteenth Doctor “over the festive season.”

“Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion,” the 18-year-old Gibson said in a statement. “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Gatwa himself said, “Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

As announced weeks ago, Disney+ will be the exclusive home for Doctor Who‘s upcoming adventures starting in November 2023, for territories outside of the UK and Ireland (of course). HBO Max will continue to be the U.S. streaming home for the original seasons, 1 through 13, while BritBox will continue to stream S1-26.