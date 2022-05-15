Doctor Who: David Tennant and Catherine Tate Returning in 2023

A beloved Doctor Who duo is staging a reunion that’s sure to excite Whovians everywhere.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to film scenes that will air in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th anniversary celebration, the BBC has announced.

Said Showrunner Russell T Davies in a statement: “They’re back! And it looks impossible — first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor along with the wonderful Donna. What on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Tennant portrayed the tenth Doctor for three seasons and nine specials between 2005-2010. When we last saw his iteration of the Doc, he and Donna Noble (Tate) parted ways after he wiped her memory in order to save her life. He left her family with a warning: If ever she remembers anything about their travels together, she will die.

Tennant previously reprised the role in 2013 as part of the show’s 50th anniversary, teaming up with then-Doctor Matt Smith.

Just one week ago, the series announced that Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa will be stepping in as the series’ fourteenth Doctor starting with Season 14. His tenure will begin in 2023, after Jodie Whittaker concludes her reign following one more special airing later this year.

“Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars,” said Davies on the casting. “Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds.”

As for Tennant and Tate's return, what do you think will bring the Doctor and Donna back together?